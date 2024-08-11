Firefighters tackle more than 300 tonnes of hay and straw on fire near Southam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multiple fire crews were called to a barn near Southam this morning (Sunday August 10) which involved hundreds of tonnes of hay and straw.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Kenilworth joined crews from Southam and Leamington at the scene.

More than 300 tonnes of hay and straw were on fire and crews are expected to be at the scene for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Kenilworth Fire Station posted about the incident on the station’s Facebook page.

More than 300 tonnes of hay and straw were on fire. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

They said: “At 4.50am this morning our water carrier was called to support crews from Southam Fire Station and Leamington Fire Station who were attending a barn fire near Southam.

“Over 300 tonnes of hay and straw are on fire.

"Kenilworth's Water Carrier is in use shuttling water to the fire ground from nearby water sources.

“The fire service will be in attendance at this incident for some considerable time due to the amount of hay and straw involved in fire.”