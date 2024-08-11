Firefighters tackle more than 300 tonnes of hay and straw on fire near Southam
Firefighters from Kenilworth joined crews from Southam and Leamington at the scene.
More than 300 tonnes of hay and straw were on fire and crews are expected to be at the scene for some time.
A spokesperson from Kenilworth Fire Station posted about the incident on the station’s Facebook page.
They said: “At 4.50am this morning our water carrier was called to support crews from Southam Fire Station and Leamington Fire Station who were attending a barn fire near Southam.
“Over 300 tonnes of hay and straw are on fire.
"Kenilworth's Water Carrier is in use shuttling water to the fire ground from nearby water sources.
“The fire service will be in attendance at this incident for some considerable time due to the amount of hay and straw involved in fire.”