Firefighters urge people to stop charging phones by beds overnight after kitten dies in Warwickshire house fire

Firefighters are urging people to stop charging phones by their beds overnight, following a house fire in Warwickshire in which a kitten died.

Emgergency crews rushed to a house in Sorrell Road, Nuneaton, and managed to contain the fire to a back bedroom, thanks to the bedroom door being closed. The family were able to exit the building.

A tablet charging on a bed is believed to have been the cause of the house fire.

Although the fire was contained to one bedroom, the fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home was extensive. The family also heartbreakingly lost their pet, despite the best efforts of the attending firefighters to resuscitate the kitten. The devastating effects of the fire prompted the family to support WFRS in highlighting the incident to spread awareness of these essential safety messages.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention and Arson Manager at WFRS, said: “Please don’t ever place devices on charge on your bed or other soft furnishings, and especially not under your pillow. It’s very easy for electronics to overheat in this environment, and then there’s the added risk being surrounded by mattresses and bedding often made of highly flammable materials.

"What’s more, lots of people charge their phones overnight while sleeping, meaning it takes much longer to become aware if a fire does break out – it’s really a recipe for disaster!

“The safest way to charge devices is during the day with someone around to keep an eye on things, and on a hard surface such as a desk or table. You should also ensure you choose reputable brands that meet safety regulations when purchasing electronics and chargers.

“Ensuring working smoke alarms are in place and habitually closing doors in your house, especially at night, are two steps we repeatedly see play a role in keeping a fire in its room of origin and allowing occupants to evacuate safely,” Moreno Francioso added.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire & Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Putting our phones on charge in bed is something many of us wouldn’t think twice about, but as we’ve seen in this instance and many other incidents across the country, such a simple action can have devastating consequences. We’re urging all residents to assess their routines and think about small steps that can be taken to make things safer. We would also encourage anyone with concerns about fire safety in their home to apply for a free Safe and Well Visit from our fire & rescue colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with the family involved in the incident at this difficult time, and I would also like to thank our firefighters for their efforts in containing the blaze and preventing a potentially much worse outcome for the family and wider community.”