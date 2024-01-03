Five flood warnings remain in place in the Rugby area after Storm Henk continues to cause disruption

Storm Henk has brought flooding to much of the borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The heavy rain may have now stopped but five flood warnings still remain in place in the Rugby area.

Storm Henk has brought flooding to much of the borough, with some roads becoming dangerous last night.

The warnings cover the following places:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two flood warnings remain in place in the Rugby area

River Avon at Marston and Wolston including Priory Road in Marston and Hawthorne Close, St Margarets Avenue, Bluemells Drive and Main Street in Wolston. Flooding is affecting properties around Bretford, Vicarage Farm and Meadowside.

River Avon at Little Lawford and Newnham Grounds including Little Lawford Lane.

River Swift at Rugby, including Brownsover Road, Swift Park and Leicester Road.

River Avon at Stanford on Avon including Stanford on Avon village.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Environment Agency said that river levels are "high but steady" in the areas above as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, the risk of flooding remains," they added.

"River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses."