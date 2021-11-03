Five people escape with minor injuries after a three-car pile-up near Rugby

The road was closed for three hours for recovery work following the crash

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 7:39 pm
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 7:40 pm
Five people escaped with minor injuries in a three-car crash which closed the A5 near Rugby last night (Tuesday November 2).

As we reported yesterday, fire crews from Long Buckby and Daventry were called to the scene near the A5385 turn to Watford at around 7.15pm.

One woman trapped in a vehicle was freed without needing to be cut out and all five who were injured were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.

The A5 remained closed in both directions between Kilsby and Weedon Bec for around three hours for recovery work.

