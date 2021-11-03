Five people escape with minor injuries after a three-car pile-up near Rugby

Five people escaped with minor injuries in a three-car crash which closed the A5 near Rugby last night (Tuesday November 2).

Five people escaped with minor injuries in a three-car crash which closed the A5 near Rugby last night (Tuesday November 2).

As we reported yesterday, fire crews from Long Buckby and Daventry were called to the scene near the A5385 turn to Watford at around 7.15pm.

One woman trapped in a vehicle was freed without needing to be cut out and all five who were injured were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.