Forensic officers called to Leamington flat after discovery of man’s body
Forensic officers were called to a flat in Leamington after the discovery of a man's body.
The man in his 60s was initially arrested in connection with the death but he was later released with no further action.
Police said they were called by the ambulance service to a flat in Charles Watson Court, Shuckburgh Grove, shortly before 9am on Saturday (February 17) after the body of a man in his 40s was found.
Officers stayed at the scene for many hours, with forensics being called in.
Warwickshire Police said: "Initial investigations were carried out and as part of these, a man in his 60s was arrested in connection with the death. He was later released with no further action (NFA).
"The deceased man's next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."
Warwickshire Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious.