Former world record runner shares his experiences with an audience in Southam

A former world record runner shared his experiences with an audience in Southam.

David Moorcroft OBE was a guest speaker at Sporting Memories, a new club at Galanos House, held at Southam Hub & Cafe on Wednesday January 25, where he spoke about his successful career as middle and long-distance runner and as a broadcaster.

David won Gold at the 1978 games in Edmonton, where he succeeded in the 1500m but he also competed in many other distances and in 1982 he broke the world record time for the 5000m by over five seconds.

After his running career he also covered competitions for the BBC as a commentator and expert before moving on to becoming the chief executive of UK Athletics in 1997. David has also been honoured with an MBE and OBE for his services to athletics.

David with Geoffrey, one of the members of Sporting Memories

During his time with the club at Galanos House, David looked over old photos from his competitive running days and explained his preparations and thoughts as he built up to and took part in major competitions. As well as discussing his running career, David spoke about his involvement with supporting on youth sports projects as well his time broadcasting on TV and Radio.

Denise Goodwin, wellbeing manager at Galanos House, said: “We were delighted to have David come along to our regular session and for him to be so kind in sharing his experiences with the members.”

“Thanks to the use of some photos from David’s running career and some of the images we have in our Sporting Memories Replay Cards, we were able to get some great conversations flowing and I believe our members really took a positive feeling away with them from a great session.”

The club runs every second Wednesday of the month from 10.30-12.30 and is free.