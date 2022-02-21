Four people injured - two seriously - after car crashes into tree and lands in a ditch near Leamington

Firefighters rescued a person from a car crash last night (Sunday) near Leamington.

Firefighters rescued a teenager from a car after it crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch last night (Sunday) near Leamington.

Ambulance crews said the youngster had "potentially serious injuries" and was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three other people managed to get out of the car themselves but one woman was treated for serious injuries and also taken to hospital.

Two fire engines from Leamington were called to the collision in Harbury Lane, Bishops Tachbrook at 10.07pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance crews arrived to find an overturned car which was in a ditch at the side of the road after colliding with a tree.

"One occupant of the car, a teenage boy, was extricated with help from the fire service whilst ambulance staff assessed him for injuries.

"The teenager received treatment for potentially serious injuries before being transported by ambulance on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further trauma care.

“Three other occupants had managed to self-extricate from the care and received assessment by crews.

"A woman suffered suspected serious injuries and was stabilised before being alerted to the same hospital for onward care.