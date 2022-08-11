Girl, 16, suffers serious injuries after colliding with a car on the edge of the Rugby borough

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she collided with a car on the edge of the Rugby borough.

Police want to speak to witnesses of the collision in Coventry Road, Bulkington, shortly before 4pm on Friday August 5.

The teenager collided with silver Hyundai Coupe and suffered serious leg, shoulder and head injuries. She remains in hospital at this time. The driver of the Coupe was uninjured.