Girl, 16, suffers serious injuries after colliding with a car on the edge of the Rugby borough

A 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she collided with a car on the edge of the Rugby borough.
Police want to speak to witnesses of the collision in Coventry Road, Bulkington, shortly before 4pm on Friday August 5.
The teenager collided with silver Hyundai Coupe and suffered serious leg, shoulder and head injuries. She remains in hospital at this time. The driver of the Coupe was uninjured.
Enquiries are ongoing but anyone who saw the incident and has information that could help with the investigation should contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident 205 of 5 August.