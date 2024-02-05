Green Party's General Election candidate invites people to share their positive vision for Southam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zoe Leventhal KC invited people to share their “positive vision for Southam”, and also spent the day chatting to residents across the town, together with a large team of volunteers.

Several people who attended thanked her personally for coming to visit Southam, commenting that they have felt ignored by national politics for many years.

Zoe, who lives in nearby Kenilworth and is already a Town Councillor there, was joined at the Grange Hall by a team of 40 volunteers, as well as residents and local small businesses.

She said: “I’m not here to tell you what a national party says Southam needs; I am here to listen. What are your priorities? What do you want in a new MP? What are the things that we need to fix for Southam? The more you spend time in a community, the more you find this out.

"So far, I’ve heard about the need for better public transport, better access to pharmacies, a need to revive Southam’s high street, more services for young people, and creating more opportunities for art and culture in Southam. Southam has a strong community and its own identity. For me, this is a community movement, and I’m here to get involved.”