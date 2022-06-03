Growing concern over missing 91-year-old man from Warwick

Police are appealing for help to find missing 91-year-old William Roots.

He was last seen in Warwick at around 9am this morning and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "William is described as 5ft 8ins, of an average build, with grey hair. He may be wearing white shoes, a jumper and red-coloured trousers.

"William requires daily medication and it is believed he does not have this with him.