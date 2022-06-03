Growing concern over missing 91-year-old man from Warwick

Police are appealing for help to find missing 91-year-old William Roots.
He was last seen in Warwick at around 9am this morning and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "William is described as 5ft 8ins, of an average build, with grey hair. He may be wearing white shoes, a jumper and red-coloured trousers.
"William requires daily medication and it is believed he does not have this with him.
"We would ask anyone who has seen him to please call 101, quoting incident number 178 of 3 June 2022."