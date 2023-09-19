Register
BREAKING
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month

Happy 100th birthday: Wonderful celebration in Kineton for much-loved mum, granny and great granny

A wonderful celebration was held at Kineton Manor Nursing Home for a much-loved mum, granny and great granny.
By Kineton Manor Nursing HomeContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Vera Shepherd marked her 100th birthday with a family party on September 6 - and all of Vera's five children were able to come as well as four of her seven grandchildren and two of her eight great grandchildren.

Vera was an only child, and she fulfilled her wish to have a large family.

She married Leonard Shepherd during the war at 19 and Roger her eldest came along when she was 21. She then went on to have four more - another boy and then three girls.

Most Popular
Vera Shepherd surrounded by family and staff in the garden at Kineton ManorVera Shepherd surrounded by family and staff in the garden at Kineton Manor
Vera Shepherd surrounded by family and staff in the garden at Kineton Manor

Len was sporty and his great love of cricket soon became his sons’ passion as well. Vera, instead of becoming a cricket widow, took the rest of the family to the matches and produced delicious cricket teas for the players.

In their spare time together Vera and Len went to dancing lessons and out to many dances. They also enjoyed walking in the countryside particularly in the Cotswolds.

Sadly, Len died 30 years ago but Vera continued with her dancing. Vera would say that her long healthy life has been because she has been so active, and dancing is so good for mental health as well as physical fitness. She would also say a little glass of sherry is also good for you. Her eyes always light up when offered one!

Vera has been a resident of Kineton Manor Nursing Home for nearly three years and is much loved by all the staff.

Related topics:Kineton