Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star David Bradley meets life-changing guide dog puppies at training centre near Leamington

Actor David Bradley visited the Guide Dogs National Centre in Bishops Tachbrook to meet puppies who are set to change the lives of people living with sight loss.

David and his family, including grandson Rex (aged three) and granddaughter Illy (aged seven) were given a guided tour of the facility before being given special access to the puppy block.

The actor, who is known for playing Argus Filch in the Harry Potter films and Walder Frey in fantasy series Game of Thrones, said: “It was fantastic to visit the centre and find out more about the charity and the journey of a guide dog, from the breeding programme to being partnered to support someone with sight loss.”

David Bradley with guide dog puppy. Photo supplied

“The highlight was meeting the puppies who will hopefully go on to become life-changing guides.”

David is an avid supporter of the charity and has sponsored puppies Comet, Cookie, Berry and Felix for his granddaughter Illy, two of which have already gone on to become qualified guide dogs.

The sight loss charity runs the biggest, most ethical breeding program of working dogs in the world.

At six weeks old, all guide dog puppies pass through the National Centre’s doors for health and temperament checks, before being individually placed with volunteer Puppy Raisers around the UK.

Rex Bradley, David Bradley and Illy Bradley with some of the puppies. Photo supplied

Matthew Bottomley, head of breeding operations at Guide Dogs, said: “Our National Centre is a unique part of Guide Dogs, where every guide dog puppy starts

their journey.

“It was great to welcome David and his family to our centre and we hope they enjoyedmeeting our staff, volunteers and pups and learning more about our work.”

The charity is currently calling for volunteers across Warwickshire to become Puppy Raisers and provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life.

