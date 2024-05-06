Have you seen Peter Wyatt? Police are appealing for help to find missing Rugby man
Peter Wyatt, 54, has been missing from his home since 8.30pm on May 3.
Warwickshire Police said: "He is described as 5ft 8in tall with grey hair and a beard. He usually wears blue jeans, long-sleeve t-shirts in grey, black or blue, and smart leather boots.
"He also has a tattoo on his arm or elbow.
"It is believed he could be in Warwickshire, but he could also be in Milton Keynes.
"He is known to drive a blue Vauxhall Insignia, registration FL16 YUC.
"If you see Peter, call the police on 999.
"If you know where Peter is or could be, contact us online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by phone on 101."