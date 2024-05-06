Have you seen Peter Wyatt? Police are appealing for help to find missing Rugby man

He has been missing from his home since 8.30pm on May 3
By The Newsroom
Published 6th May 2024, 10:28 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 10:30 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Rugby man.

Peter Wyatt, 54, has been missing from his home since 8.30pm on May 3.

Warwickshire Police said: "He is described as 5ft 8in tall with grey hair and a beard. He usually wears blue jeans, long-sleeve t-shirts in grey, black or blue, and smart leather boots.

Peter Wyatt, 54 of Rugby, has been missing from his home since 8.30pm on May 3.
"He also has a tattoo on his arm or elbow.

"It is believed he could be in Warwickshire, but he could also be in Milton Keynes.

"He is known to drive a blue Vauxhall Insignia, registration FL16 YUC.

"If you see Peter, call the police on 999.

"If you know where Peter is or could be, contact us online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by phone on 101."

