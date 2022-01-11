'He was my hero' - daughter's emotional tribute to Ryton man who died after being hit by a car

Ricky Stewart died in hospital on December 22 after being struck by a car on November 29.

The daughter of a man who died after he was struck by a car has released an emotional tribute to him.

Ricky Stewart, aged 65, of Ryton-on-Dunsmore, died in hospital on December 22 after being struck by a car on November 29.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses who saw the collision on the M45.

Ricky's daughter Naomie Stewart has now released the following tribute and photograph of her father via Northamptonshire Police.

She said: “My dad Ricky will be forever in my heart. He was my hero. His life, his influence, his energy is inextricably linked to mine and I take comfort in that.

“My dad enjoyed fishing, he loved to listen to music, dance around and make people laugh.

“He was a doting grandad to Mason and Dannii and we will forever miss him.”

The collision happened on the M45 on Monday, November 29, between Dunchurch and Kilsby, after Mr Stewart got out of his grey Subaru Outback after it had struck the verge.

While he was on foot, he was then in collision with a black Mercedes E220 travelling on the westbound carriageway.