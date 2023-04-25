Help Kenilworth in Bloom make the town beautiful this summer by supporting its plant sale in May.

Kenilworth in Bloom, a voluntary organisation that enhances the town by providing floral displays in the town centre and Old Kenilworth, will hold its traditional spring plant sale on May 20 at St Francis of Assisi Church Hall, 110 Warwick Rd, Kenilworth CV8 1HL.

Doors will be open at 10am and the event will finish at 1.30pm. There will be an admission charge of 50p per adult.

Summer bedding plants, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables and vegetables will be on sale. Payment for purchases can be made by cash or card.

There is disabled access and plenty of on-site parking at the venue.