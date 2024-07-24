Helping talented swimmers make a splash
Charlie Rounce and Teia Hendley both aged 17, Erika Sheppard, 16, and 13-year-old Isabella Cleary, will take part in six events at the British Championships which takes place in Sheffield on Sunday.
Charlie will be in action in the 200m fly, Erika will compete in the 200m free, Teia will feature in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and the 200m individual medley and Isabella will be in the 100m breaststroke.
A further ten swimmers from the club will be taking part in the Swim England National Summer Meet, a week later, also held at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.
The young athletes will be wearing new club jackets for the events which have been sponsored by Midlands-based land and property agency, Sheldon Bosley Knight.
LSASC head coach Graham Nash said: “I’m so proud of the all of them as they’ve trained so hard to get to Sheffield.
“It’s a huge achievement for the club which, at 150 members, is small compared to our counterparts in other areas of the country. To have so many going to these two events is phenomenal and I’m so thrilled for them.
“We are also delighted Sheldon Bosley Knight has sponsored our new jackets. They are very smart and I know the squad is proud to be wearing them.”
Sheldon Bosley Knight custodian Mike Cleary said: “We have a proud heritage of supporting the communities in which we live and work.
“We are always particularly excited to be able to support talented young people who are making a positive difference to their communities and this is no exception.
“Everyone at Sheldon Bosley Knight wishes both squads every success in the forthcoming championships."
