Huge plume of acrid black smoke seen near Leamington was caused by irresponsible people burning rubbish

Aerial footage of the fire near Ryton by the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team

A huge plume of acrid black smoke could be seen near Leamington yesterday (Sunday) - and the fire nearly spread to nearby to nearby homes.

During yesterday's high temperatures, someone decided to burn old kitchen units, trees and rubbish in the middle of a field near Ryton.

Firefighters were able to tackle the fire before it spread to the nearby woods and residential area.

Emergency crews said the fire was 'irresponsible and beyond belief'.

Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team said: "Yesterday (Sunday), while out on patrols around the Ryton Pools Country Park area we spotted on the horizon, a huge plume of acrid black smoke.

"Concerned, we followed the smoke trail to it's source to see if we could provide any assistance.

"On arrival, we found an off duty Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighter had also seen the smoke (from Leamington) and was in the process of arranging for several fire appliances to attend.

"What we found really was beyond belief. Someone had decided that in 34 degree heat yesterday, was the perfect time to burn a load of old kitchen units, trees and rubbish in the middle of a field.

"The fire was irresponsibly unattended and had already starting to spread across the open field towards the nearby woods and residential area."

Three fire appliances were called to the scene and put the fire out. Crews remained for a short period after to ensure the area was secure.

"Strangely, no one made themselves know to officers for starting the fire," said the officers.