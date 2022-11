National Grid hopes to have the problem sorted by 9.30am

Hundreds of homes have been affected by a power cut in Leamington this morning (Friday)

National Grid hopes to have the problem sorted by 9.30am.

The power cut is affecting the CV31 area, covering parts of Leamington and some of the surrounding area.