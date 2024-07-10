Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big Bang @ Harris Church of England Academy was held on the 5 July 2024. Visitors included local primary school pupils, as well as Harris students – almost 1000 young people visited the show.The event included a wide range of exciting activities, workshops and shows all showcasing the wide and diverse world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths).

Young people visited an onsite planetarium, took part in JLR Powertrain, science and Fuze Coding workshops, had an animal encounter with Zoolab, visited the exhibition hall and watched an Atomic Science show.

Students and staff enjoyed sitting on the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE ridden by Daniel Craig in the Bond film, Time to Die.

They could scan their own wrists to find their growth plates, use VR headsets, hold dry ice and so much more.

Harris were proud to work with a number of companies to deliver the event and make it even bigger than last year:

Cummins, Atomic Science, Immersive Experiences, Aston Martin, JLR, Triumph, Rolls Royce, Medical Mavericks, University of Hertfordshire (Radiography), De Montford University, LISI Aerospace, Mantech Geometrics, Willmott Dixon, Horiba Mira, Amazon, Winvic, the High Temperature Research Centre, Fuze coding and ZooLab.

Roberta Harrison, Headteacher at Harris C of E Academy said “The annual Big Bang Fair at Harris is a highlight of our Academy calendar. Students of all ages were actively engaged and we were delighted to welcome pupils from local primary schools to Harris.

"At Harris we are committed to ensuring that our students can make informed future decisions and events like these help to link their curriculum learning with future careers and pathways.