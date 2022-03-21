In Pictures: All the winners from the Leamington Business Awards

The winner of the which Leamington Business Awards were announced last week at a ceremony in Leamington.
Eleven winners were chosen from more than 180 nominations.
The ceremony, hosted by DJ – and Leamingtonian - Kirsty Leahy, took place at 1 Mill Street.
Here are some photos, taken by John Cleary, of all the winners.
1. Outstanding achievement (Sponsored by The Leamington Courier)
Winner: Vogue International Judges’ comments: “Vogue and Liz have committed to the town for over three
decades and played a crucial part in the fabric of Leamington on a local and global stage. Vogue, shows significant international achievement in their industry over an extended period of time along with contribution to local charity."
Photo: Photo by John Cleary
2. Employer of the Year (Sponsored by Leap People Solutions)
Winner: Aubrey Allen Judges’ comments: “Aubrey Allen are clearly a business that take care of their team, have strong values that they live by every day, and they support their team on their own paths to success and greatness through the awards they have picked up."
Photo: Photo by John Cleary
3. South Warwickshire Charity of the Year
Winner: Brunswick Hub
Photo: Photo by John Cleary
4. New Business of the Year (Sponsored by Lodders Solicitors LLP)
Winner: Caremark Warwick Judges’ comments: “Caremark has set up the business in a challenging sector during the pandemic, showing strong growth and employment and providing a valuable service to the local community.”
Photo: Photo by John Cleary