Increasing concern over missing man with connections to Leamington
Police are asking anyone who has seen Nigel Brooks or knows where he could be to please contact them on 101
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a missing man with connections to Leamington.
Nigel Brooks was reporting missing yesterday (Wednesday) as he has not been seen or heard from since Monday (August 29).
The 61-year-old is described as white, bald, around 6ft tall, with a beard.
Officers are asking anyone who has seen Nigel or knows where he could be to please contact them on 101.