Increasing concern over missing man with connections to Leamington

Nigel Brooks was reporting missing yesterday (Wednesday) as he has not been seen or heard from since Monday (August 29).

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a missing man with connections to Leamington.

The 61-year-old is described as white, bald, around 6ft tall, with a beard.