Increasing concern over missing man with connections to Leamington

Police are asking anyone who has seen Nigel Brooks or knows where he could be to please contact them on 101

By Philip Hibble
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:01 pm
Nigel Brooks was reporting missing yesterday (Wednesday) as he has not been seen or heard from since Monday (August 29).
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a missing man with connections to Leamington.

The 61-year-old is described as white, bald, around 6ft tall, with a beard.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Nigel or knows where he could be to please contact them on 101.

