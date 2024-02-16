Inside Report on Russian Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick District UN Association are delighted to have Dr James C Pearce who will address the meeting on Saturday 24th February 2024 from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm at the Leamington Spa Baptist Church, Chandos Street, Leamington Spa, CV32 4RN. This will be a hybrid meeting both in-person and on-line. Tea/Coffee/ biscuits will be provided. Feel free to bring your own lunch. Guest Speaker: Dr James C Pearce - Historian and Journalist of Russia & of Former Soviet Union

Two years on from the invasion, Russian society has become more isolated from the western hemisphere. Sanctions, crackdown of civil liberties, military mobilisation and a presidential election dominates the headlines. Behind this is is, Russian society is coming to terms with its new reality. On the ground, Russia doesn`t look like a country at war, at first glance, and the sanctions appear to be having little noticeable impact.

James will be speaking to us on Russian foreign policy and geopolitics and two years on into the war with Ukraine, the attitude of Russian media and society towards the invasion, the impact of Western sanctions, the Russian election and where Russia goes from here?

