Inside Report on Russian Society
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwick District UN Association are delighted to have Dr James C Pearce who will address the meeting on Saturday 24th February 2024 from 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm at the Leamington Spa Baptist Church, Chandos Street, Leamington Spa, CV32 4RN. This will be a hybrid meeting both in-person and on-line. Tea/Coffee/ biscuits will be provided. Feel free to bring your own lunch. Guest Speaker: Dr James C Pearce - Historian and Journalist of Russia & of Former Soviet Union
Two years on from the invasion, Russian society has become more isolated from the western hemisphere. Sanctions, crackdown of civil liberties, military mobilisation and a presidential election dominates the headlines. Behind this is is, Russian society is coming to terms with its new reality. On the ground, Russia doesn`t look like a country at war, at first glance, and the sanctions appear to be having little noticeable impact.
Advertisement
Advertisement
James will be speaking to us on Russian foreign policy and geopolitics and two years on into the war with Ukraine, the attitude of Russian media and society towards the invasion, the impact of Western sanctions, the Russian election and where Russia goes from here?
James Pearce is a historian and a journalist of Russia and the former Soviet Union. He previous lectured for the University of Liverpool and the Colleges of the Marshall islands. He is the author of The Use of History in Putin`s Russia and is currently writing a history of the Golden Ring cities. After completing his PhD in 2018 at Anglia Ruskin University Cambridge where his research looked at the use of history in Russia today, and its role in policymaking and the wider society. He has conducted research in the Russian Federation, presented several international conferences in English and Russian and has visited much of the former Soviet space.