'It could have been much worse' - fire fighters' warning after rushing to Rugby home at 6am

Rugby's fire fighters rushed to the home. Photo credit: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire fighters are reminding residents to make sure their open fire is fully extinguished before going to sleep after rushing to a Rugby home at 6am.

The crew from Rugby rushed to the home at 6am on Saturday, February 19, and while the fire was quickly contained, they shared an important warning.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst it's important to stay warm during the cold weather, it is also important to make sure that open fires are fully extinguished before going to bed.

Thankfully, the fire was quickly contained. Photo credit: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Luckily the fire was contained, but it could have been much worse.

"If you are using an open fire, please don't leave clothes drying or other flammable material next to it.

"The heat from the fire could set them alight and help the fire to spread more quickly.

"This incident also highlights why it is vital that everyone has working smoke detectors on every level of their home. Early warning that something is wrong saves lives."