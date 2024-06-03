Join The Myton Hospices in celebrating some of their amazing volunteers this Volunteers Week!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Volunteers Week, The Myton Hospices is highlighting some of the amazing people who enable them to continue providing their services free of charge to people living with a life-limiting illness, and their families, in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Covering all aspects of The Myton Hospices across multiple sites, their incredible volunteers support in a wide range of roles including on Myton’s inpatient units, in their coffee shop and charity shops, at fundraising events, in support groups and on their hospice receptions.

One of those roles is Volunteer Driver. Martyn kindly volunteers his time to drive Patient and Carer Wellbeing patients to and from their sessions in Coventry, Warwick and Rugby, if they are otherwise unable to arrange transport. Martyn commented:

“My wife, Anne, was at Coventry Myton Hospice for 12 days before she died of cancer. It’s difficult to show the impact of hospice care until you experience it. Coming to Myton was like entering a sanctuary. Knowing your loved one is in that environment is more calming than you can describe.”

The Myton Hospices - Anne (L) and Martyn (R)

In late 2022, Martyn retired and wanted to volunteer in a way that showcases his strengths and skills. Martyn decided becoming a volunteer driver would be the perfect fit.

Martyn added:

“I never knew volunteer drivers would be needed, but it’s such a vital service for patients. I love driving and getting to know the patients is a privilege - they are all so lovely and incredibly thankful for what you do, which is a big motivation.

“I know that if volunteers didn’t exist, people wouldn’t have access to the care they need. The impact Myton had on Anne and my family is something I can never repay, but volunteering is a way I can start to give back.”

Every volunteer who generously devotes their time to The Myton Hospices makes such a difference and Myton want to say a huge thank you to each and every one of you!