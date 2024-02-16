Junior footballers in Coventry get a kick out of new sponsorship deal with housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Triumph Athletic FC in Coventry has netted a £500 sponsorship deal with Bellway West Midlands, with the money going towards funding the cost of the club’s U15s team match kit for the new season.

The team plays its home matches at the Standard Triumph Sports Ground off Tanners Lane, which is just a few miles from the housebuilder’s Jubilee Green development off Watery Lane.

Club secretary Rebecca Flavell said: “I have worked closely with Bellway as the company I work for is one of their suppliers, so I thought I’d reach out to see whether they could help sponsor one of our junior teams.

Triumph Athletic FC’s U15s team and coaches at the Standard Triumph Sports Ground off Tanners Lane

“My husband and I have been heavily involved in the daily running of the club for four years. We have been looking for local sponsors to support the junior section and were aware of Bellway’s reputation for supporting clubs near their developments.

“We were delighted that Bellway was able to help us fund match kits for our U15s team.”

Triumph Athletic FC was founded more than 50 years ago and has teams for junior and senior players. The U15s play in the Coventry and Warwickshire Youth League.

Rebecca said: “The club is very family-friendly and gives local children the opportunity to play football and be a part of a squad.

“Over the next 12 months the club will look to create a community section whereby we encourage local children to get active and play football on a Saturday morning. We have lots of plans to grow the club and our biggest challenge is getting support with funding.

“We have grown from one junior team to having 10 junior teams in the space of four years. To have support from a company as large as Bellway is massive for the club and will help towards our goal of growing the junior section.”

Marie Richards, Sales Director at Bellway West Midlands, said: “We are happy to sponsor the U15s at Triumph Athletic FC as we appreciate how important it is for children to be able to take part in extra-curricular activities for their mental and physical health.

“As well as delivering much-needed homes in Coventry, we place a real emphasis on supporting local causes and initiatives which play such an important part in the local community.