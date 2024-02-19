KENFEST Calling Heat 3 - Battle Of The Bands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The competition is really hotting up as five new acts performed, in heat three, at The Kenilworth Sports & Social Club, for their chance to play on the HMV Empire stage at KENFEST 2024 & record with the legendary John Rivers at Woodbine Studios.

Opening the heat was local band "Devils Hand", playing a mix of covers and originals. Their take on the classic Chris Isaak song “Wicked Game” was breath-taking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Broken Wires"took to the stage next and opened with the hard hitting Motor Head cover “The Ace Of Spaces”. This high energy band of incredible musicians showed off their song-writing skills, too, with a host of originals. One of the highlights was when guitarist Frankie, jumped off the stage, played a killer solo right in front of the judges and secured them first place, taking them through to the semi-finals.

Broken Wires - Heat 3 Winners

"Oscillator"played next. A three piece local covers band. I’m sure we’ll be seeing these guys again and again. Playing covers from Razorlight to Foo Fighters.

Next up was solo singer/songwriter Zack Hayesfrom London. Wow can this guy sing! Zack played a few covers to kick off with and really hit his stride with an amazing Ray Charles cover. Zack then belted out his original song “Young Guns” that had the crowd stunned & earned him The Wildcard, taking it away from "BaYkA".

Our final performance was from "Solace", a Birmingham-based band playing popular covers and their original song “Blindside”. This was one of the songs of the night. "Solace" were great to watch and a really tight band of great musicians. I can’t wait to hear more of their new music.