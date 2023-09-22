Register
Kenilworth-based businesswoman has been shortlisted for national award

A Kenilworth-based businesswoman has been shortlisted for a national award.
By Melissa ChawnerContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Lee Elizabeth Thomas, founder and director of Aesthetics Event Staff Ltd, has secured finalist status for the honour of ‘Business Woman of the Year’, at the Women of the Year Luncheon and Awards 2023.

Established by Lee in 1996, Aesthetics Event Staff provides staff to the events industry and has delivered teams for high-profile events such as the Women’s and Men’s Euros, numerous royal events, the UEFA Champions League, Wimbledon Tennis Championships, the G8 Summit, and the Pope’s Visit to name a few.

Lee Elizabeth Thomas came from a working-class background, leaving school in Coventry at the age of 15 with one O-level in Art and a handful of CSEs. Lee’s self-employed career started in 1987 with a small grant from the Prince’s Trust - and through hard work, she has led two successful businesses, turning over £15million each in 2022 at the height of the pandemic by diversifying into providing Covid support staff.

Lee Elizabeth Thomas, founder and director of Aesthetics Event Staff LtdLee Elizabeth Thomas, founder and director of Aesthetics Event Staff Ltd
At the age of 40, Lee then returned to education and graduated with first-class honours in Business Management in 2015, described by Lee as “one of my proudest achievements to date”.

Lee said she is a proud board member for the Coventry and Warwickshire Children’s Charity helping raise £3million-plus for children suffering abuse.

Commenting on being shortlisted for the Business Woman of the Year Award Lee said: “I was delighted to be shortlisted for the awards. Whilst I started my business 27 years ago from scratch, the last two years have been the most challenging. Guiding the business through a pandemic, dealing with rapid growth whilst diversifying into new sectors means as a business, we are now stronger than ever. I personally have achieved more than I could ever have hoped for. It has been an incredible journey and I feel privileged to have survived the highs and lows, I’m a living example that through sheer hard work, determination, and belief anyone can achieve their dreams.”

The Women of the Year Luncheon & Awards will take place on Friday 13th October 13 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.