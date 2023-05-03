Register
Kenilworth coach challenges the status quo on what it means to be ‘well’ at work in her new book

A business coach from Kenilworth has published her first book, with the message of 'positive wellbeing'.

By Abbi HoxleighContributor
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 12:08 BST
Sarah Alexander
Sarah Alexander

Available from May 10, Sarah Alexander says her book - Transforming Performance at Work: The Power of Positive Psychology - challenges the status quo that wellbeing at work is about being ‘ok’ or ‘not unwell’.

The founder and director of Vivid Learning & Development Ltd says that instead 'high-performing employees need to thrive on positive wellbeing'.

"People should be able to flourish at work with great relationships, positivity and purpose," she said.

Transforming Performance at Work: The Power of Positive Psychology
Transforming Performance at Work: The Power of Positive Psychology

"According to Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England 50 per cent of employees have experienced at least one characteristic of burnout due to greater job demands and expectations, lack of social interaction and lack of boundaries between work and home life.”

Edited by Bob Thompson, a Professor at Warwick Business School, the book is printed by Critical Publishing, Hertfordshire.

The book will be available on Amazon.

Sarah added: “It is incredibly exciting to know that my first book is going to be published. The writing process took a number of months, as I needed to fit the research and writing around my business. I’m thrilled that my book has the potential to help so many people thrive in the workplace.”

