Kenilworth coach challenges the status quo on what it means to be ‘well’ at work in her new book

A business coach from Kenilworth has published her first book, with the message of 'positive wellbeing'.

Available from May 10, Sarah Alexander says her book - Transforming Performance at Work: The Power of Positive Psychology - challenges the status quo that wellbeing at work is about being ‘ok’ or ‘not unwell’.

The founder and director of Vivid Learning & Development Ltd says that instead 'high-performing employees need to thrive on positive wellbeing'.

"People should be able to flourish at work with great relationships, positivity and purpose," she said.

"According to Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England 50 per cent of employees have experienced at least one characteristic of burnout due to greater job demands and expectations, lack of social interaction and lack of boundaries between work and home life.”

Edited by Bob Thompson, a Professor at Warwick Business School, the book is printed by Critical Publishing, Hertfordshire.

The book will be available on Amazon.