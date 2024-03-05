Kenilworth firefighters tackle large van fire on the hard shoulder of motorway
Kenilworth’s water carrier was needed to put out the blaze
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kenilworth firefighters were called to tackle a large van fire this morning (Tuesday).
Two engines from Rugby joined the water carrier from Kenilworth after reports at 10am of a large vehicle fire on the M6 motorway between Junction 1 for Rugby and the Catthorpe Interchange.
A spokesperson for Kenilworth Fire Station said: "The incident involved one Luton style van well alight on the hard shoulder."