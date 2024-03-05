Kenilworth firefighters tackle large van fire on the hard shoulder of motorway

Kenilworth’s water carrier was needed to put out the blaze
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:47 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 14:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kenilworth firefighters were called to tackle a large van fire this morning (Tuesday).

Two engines from Rugby joined the water carrier from Kenilworth after reports at 10am of a large vehicle fire on the M6 motorway between Junction 1 for Rugby and the Catthorpe Interchange.

A spokesperson for Kenilworth Fire Station said: "The incident involved one Luton style van well alight on the hard shoulder."

Related topics:RugbyLuton