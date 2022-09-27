Kenilworth man reported missing about two weeks ago has been found safe and well

A Kenilworth man who was reported missing two weeks ago has been found safe and well.

Police put out an appeal to find Stewart Worthington, aged 60, who was last seen in the Bermuda Park area of Nuneaton just before 9am on Tuesday morning (September 13).

They followed this up with another appeal - bit today officers said: "He has been found safe and well by officers yesterday evening (Monday).