Kenilworth street food business through to the final of the National Burger Awards

Chris Hardy who is behind Meat Meets Bun. Photo supplied

A Kenilworth street food business has made it through to a national burger competition.

Meat Meets Bun, which is a street food pop-up business, was started by Chris Hardy in April 2021.

Chris, who lives in Dalehouse Lane in Kenilworth with my wife and two kids, will be competing in the National Burger Awards final in London in April with the black and blue burger.

The black and blue burger, which Chris will be making in the final. Photo supplied

Speaking about the business Chris said: "Meat Meets Bun is a concept I created off the back of my food blog page “The Fat Foodie UK”.

"People were putting all kinds of stuff into burgers and I wanted to bring it back to what a cheeseburger is all about...the beef.

"Using Meat Matters as our beef supplier, I crafted a menu to showcase that ex-dairy beefiness they produce and the feedback on it has been overwhelming."

Since starting the business last year, the pop-up has received a lot of support from the community.

Chris said: "We’re very grateful for the local support that Kenilworth has given us and the platform venues like The Engine Inn, The Pavilion Garden Bar and Kenilworth Sports and Social has given us to build our reputation in the area.

"Without these places MMB wouldn’t be half where it is today."

This is the first time that Chris and the business has entered the awards and he will be one of 16 businesses taking part.

Now in its eighth year, the 2022 event will see chefs from across the hospitality sector – including restaurants and street food traders – go head-to-head in a live cooking competition to see whose signature burger creation is the best in the UK.

On top of the signature round, chefs will take part in a technical show-down that will see them create a burger from a specific selection of ingredients supplied by event sponsors in a bid to be crowned Burger Chef of the Year, as well as a meat-free burger round sponsored by The Vegetarian Butcher.

The live cook-off will take place on 20 April 2022 at Islington Metal Works in London.

Winners will be chosen by a selection of esteemed industry judges.

Speaking about the awards he said: "I feel honoured and privileged to be in the final with some of the UK’s best burgers joints.

"I am a little nervous but I’m just going to go down there and do my thing, serve up the Black and Blue Burger and see if I can wow the judges."