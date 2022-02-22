Kineton school children taking part in sponsored silence for refugees

Pupils at Kineton Primary School will be taking part in a sponsored silence to help refugees.

The Year 4 class will be taking part in the 24-hour event on March 2 in a bid to raise money for RefugeeAction.

The year group were inspired to take on this challenge after recently reading 'The Boy at the Back of the Class'.

In the book, the boy at the back of the class - a character called Ahmet - is a refugee who has escaped from Syria, losing his family along the way.

The pupils said they were heartbroken by the stories of child refugees and wanted to do something to help.

Year 4 teacher Miss Lauren Fincham said: "I’m so proud of the children and how they want to be advocates for others.

"They’ve had such compassion for refugees ever since we read a book called The Boy at the Back of the Class.

Some of the refugee theme pieces of art created by Year 4 at Kineton Primary School. Photos supplied

"They’ll certainly find it a challenge but they’ve been so pleased with all the kind donations that people have given.

Year 4 pupil Max Childs added: "I think it's a good cause because it will make more people aware of other people who need our help, people who feel lonely away from their family.

"I think it will be hard to keep quiet for that many hours but it's a challenge we can all do together."

An online fundraising page has been created for the pupils' challenge. So far they have raised more than £600.