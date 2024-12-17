Lead Out Loud: Warwick Business School’s new podcast on leadership excellence

Warwick Business School (WBS) is excited to announce the launch of Lead Out Loud, a thought-provoking podcast dedicated to leadership.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Bron Mills from the WBS Press & PR team, the series brings together the brightest minds from industry and academia to explore how leadership theories translate into real-world impact

Available on all major streaming platforms from January 2025, Lead Out Loud unites WBS academics with industry leaders in dynamic discussions. Each episode examines a core leadership theme, revealing how theoretical frameworks and lived experiences can combine to address today’s complex challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By drawing on the expertise of Warwick’s world-class faculty and seasoned industry practitioners, the podcast offers listeners a unique educational opportunity. Episodes cover topics like sustainability, AI and running a start-up to styles of leadership such as servant, communal and inclusive leadership. Conversations also highlight leadership as a blend of adaptability, innovation, and vision, making this podcast a helpful resource for aspiring leaders, students, and professionals alike.

Lead Out Loud

“Education is evolving, and Lead Out Loud reflects that,” says host Bron Mills. “We’re using podcasting to bring together academic expertise and industry knowledge, giving listeners tools they can use in their own leadership journeys.”

Lead Out Loud redefines how leadership education is delivered, connecting theory to practice in an innovative format. Tune in and discover new ways to lead with confidence.

Discover more at www.wbs.ac.uk