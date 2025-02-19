Leamington are pegged back by promotion-chasing Buxton

Owen Farmer celebrates his opener for Leamington. Pic: Chris Simpson.

Leamington continued their recent upturn in form by holding play off chasing Buxton to a 1-1 draw at Your Co-op Community Stadium

It looked like being three points before the visitors cancelled out a first half wonder strike from Owen Farmer late on.

The game was a tight, niggly, closely contested but never dirty affair, despite the number of yellow cards shown, with the visitors arguably having slightly the better of things going forward as they chased a place back in the top six after their good recent run.

Leamington’s first effort of the evening arrived on 26 minutes with Farmer firing well over after good hold up play from Dan Turner.

Buxton skipper Connor Kirby’s volley was held by Callum Hawkins, before George Ward was handily placed to clear Brennan’s shot off the line.

The opening goal of the evening arrived out of the blue a minute before half time with Farmer openung his goalscoring account for the club in style, crashing home an unstoppable volley from 20 yards.

The visitors then went through a spell of efforts at goal that were all off target, including a free kick from Kirby that flew over the crossbar.

Henry Landers saw a header saved and then a free kick was pushed behind by True Grant, as both sides committed to attack. Leamington kept up the pressure, and Walker thumped another well struck effort over the bar.

Will Shorrock’s ball in from the right was headed back into the six yard box by Turner, but Farmer couldn’t quite get to the ball.

Buxton could only get the ball clear to the edge of their box however, and Landers nipped in to thump a powerful drive towards goal that Grant dived low to his left to keep out.

The visitors grabbed an equaliser as the game entered its final ten minutes, Kieran Burton stooping to head home a free kick from the right at the far post.

Brakes were unhappy at the award of the dead ball which led to the goal, but on the balance of play the goal was probably deserved.

Late on Tim Berridge was denied by a fantastic save from Grant, who raced from his line to snuff out the danger as the substitute was played in on goal.