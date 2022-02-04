Leamington dance company to provide entertainment for rotary club's fundraising dinner

Motionhouse Dance.

Leamington-based international dance company Motionhouse will have top billing when they appear at a charity dinner and auction in Leek Wootton in April.

Motionhouse will be giving a short live dance performance at Leamington Rotary Club’s annual charity dinner at The Warwickshire Golf Club on April 1.

The dance company, which has created an exciting range of work for theatres and outdoor performances across the UK, Europe and beyond, was founded by executive director Louise Richards, Leamington Business Person of the Year in 2015, and artistic director Kevin Finnan, the choreographer and movement director of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

With a wide-ranging education and participation programme in the local area and further afield, Motionhouse is supported by Arts Council England, a significant measure of success in the arts sector.

Rotary organiser Colin Robertson, said: “We have been extremely lucky in getting Motionhouse to appear for us, and many thanks go to Junior Cunningham, Motionhouse rehearsal director, who will be our guest speaker.”

The dinner, which has attracted speakers such as television news presenters, the CEO of Sainsburys and the captain of the Queen Mary II, raises thousands of pounds from the event each year for local charities and international relief programmes.

The evening will include an auction, held by Warwickshire estate agent and auctioneer James Hawkesford, and will feature a weekend in a Cornish hotel, a morning with breakfast on the gallops at Richard Phillips Racing in the Cotswolds, an hour in both a Spitfire and a Boeing 737 flight simulator at Warwick Flight Experience, a grandstand day at Warwick Races, rounds of golf at Leamington and Copt Heath and many other auction lots and raffle prizes.