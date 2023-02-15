Leamington firefighters help rescue man who injured his back on scaffolding in south Warwickshire

The casualty needed to be rescued with a crane

Leamington firefighters helped rescue a man who injured his back on scaffolding in south Warwickshire.

The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday) Alcester Park Farm, where a person was stuck at the top of some scaffolding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Alcester Fire Station team said: "The person had sustained a back injury whilst on the scaffolding but was rescued safely by our crew using a crane.

Leamington and Alcester firefighters rescue a man who injured his back on scaffolding

"The person was rescued with the assistance of Leamington crews operating the aerial appliance, this was a complex rescue due to the location of the property, but the skills of the aerial appliance operators successfully and safely rescued the casualty.

"This incident also involved members of the ambulance service and their specialist HEART team, who provided the required medical care."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leamington and Alcester firefighters rescue a man who injured his back on scaffolding

Leamington and Alcester firefighters rescue a man who injured his back on scaffolding

Leamington and Alcester firefighters rescue a man who injured his back on scaffolding

Leamington and Alcester firefighters rescue a man who injured his back on scaffolding

Advertisement

Advertisement