Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Leamington football tournament involving local businesses – and former players – helps raise money for charities

A football tournament involving businesses from Leamington and the wider Midlands helped raise money for local charities.
By Sean RoseContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:59 BST
Jim Scott, chairman at Leamington FC, hands over the trophyJim Scott, chairman at Leamington FC, hands over the trophy
Jim Scott, chairman at Leamington FC, hands over the trophy

The five-a-side football tournament took place at Leamington’s Your Co-op Community Stadium in May, with the aim of promoting community engagement and raising funds for Myton Hospice and Leamington FC’s Brakes Community Foundation.

Fourteen teams, each representing a different local business, competed in a round-robin format followed by a knockout stage. Sharp came out on top beating joint hosts HB&O, who boasted current Leamington winger Ben Usher-Shipway on their side, in the final 3-2 to secure the trophy.

The tournament showcased some of the best players within local businesses, with former Coventry City FC strikers Dele Adebola and Leon Clarke both on show for teams. Participating businesses ranged from local legal firm Wright Hassall to national banks such as Lloyds and Barclays.

Most Popular
Sharp emerged as the champions of the inaugural HB&O & Leamington FC Business Tournament.Sharp emerged as the champions of the inaugural HB&O & Leamington FC Business Tournament.
Sharp emerged as the champions of the inaugural HB&O & Leamington FC Business Tournament.

Leamington Football Club chairman Jim Scott said: "We're thrilled to have hosted such a successful event, and we're grateful to all the businesses who participated and supported this worthy cause. It's wonderful to see the local community coming together to raise funds for good causes whilst having fun playing football at our fantastic club.

"Overall, the tournament was a great success, promoting community involvement, raising funds for important causes, and providing a fun day of football for local businesses. Leamington FC and HB&O look forward to continuing to organise similar events in the future to support local charities and encourage community engagement."

Mark Ashfield, managing director of HB&O who partnered with Leamington FC to host the tournament, said: "We are delighted to have been a part of Leamington FC's very first business tournament. This event not only provided an opportunity for local businesses to come together and enjoy a day of football, but it also allowed us to make a positive impact by raising funds for a charity that provides vital support to those in need. As a local business ourselves, we understand the importance of giving back to our community and supporting local causes."

The tournament is set to return in May 2024, and businesses interested in submitting a five-a-side team to compete for the trophy can contact Leamington FC to register their place at [email protected]

A football tournament involving businesses from Leamington and the wider Midlands helped raise money for local charities.A football tournament involving businesses from Leamington and the wider Midlands helped raise money for local charities.
A football tournament involving businesses from Leamington and the wider Midlands helped raise money for local charities.
Related topics:Leamington