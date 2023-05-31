Jim Scott, chairman at Leamington FC, hands over the trophy

The five-a-side football tournament took place at Leamington’s Your Co-op Community Stadium in May, with the aim of promoting community engagement and raising funds for Myton Hospice and Leamington FC’s Brakes Community Foundation.

Fourteen teams, each representing a different local business, competed in a round-robin format followed by a knockout stage. Sharp came out on top beating joint hosts HB&O, who boasted current Leamington winger Ben Usher-Shipway on their side, in the final 3-2 to secure the trophy.

The tournament showcased some of the best players within local businesses, with former Coventry City FC strikers Dele Adebola and Leon Clarke both on show for teams. Participating businesses ranged from local legal firm Wright Hassall to national banks such as Lloyds and Barclays.

Sharp emerged as the champions of the inaugural HB&O & Leamington FC Business Tournament.

Leamington Football Club chairman Jim Scott said: "We're thrilled to have hosted such a successful event, and we're grateful to all the businesses who participated and supported this worthy cause. It's wonderful to see the local community coming together to raise funds for good causes whilst having fun playing football at our fantastic club.

"Overall, the tournament was a great success, promoting community involvement, raising funds for important causes, and providing a fun day of football for local businesses. Leamington FC and HB&O look forward to continuing to organise similar events in the future to support local charities and encourage community engagement."

Mark Ashfield, managing director of HB&O who partnered with Leamington FC to host the tournament, said: "We are delighted to have been a part of Leamington FC's very first business tournament. This event not only provided an opportunity for local businesses to come together and enjoy a day of football, but it also allowed us to make a positive impact by raising funds for a charity that provides vital support to those in need. As a local business ourselves, we understand the importance of giving back to our community and supporting local causes."

The tournament is set to return in May 2024, and businesses interested in submitting a five-a-side team to compete for the trophy can contact Leamington FC to register their place at [email protected]