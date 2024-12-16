Leamington hotel gives festive thanks to local hospice staff

A boutique Leamington hotel has donated a bumper hamper of goodies to thank staff at a nearby hospice for the selfless care they provide all year round.

Colleagues at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa have donated a variety of chocolates, biscuits, savoury snacks, wine and spa beauty products – as well as home-grown honey – to staff at Warwick Myton Hospice.

Mallory Court’s team have also donated £320 worth of vouchers for afternoon tea and dining in the hotel’s 3 AA rosette Dining Room restaurant for them to use to raise funds for the hospice.

Josefine Blomqvist, General Manager at Mallory Court, said: “We have supported Warwick Myton Hospice for a number of years and know what an amazing job they do at looking after those in need, along with their families.

From left; Josefine Blomqvist (Mallory Court Hotel and Spa); Louise Careless (Myton Hospice); Tara James (Mallory Court Hotel and Spa)

“As many of us spend the festive season with family and friends, we know many of Myton’s staff will be dedicated to providing round the clock care, and that’s why we wanted to give something back to say thank you to the staff, while also providing them with some gifts to help them raise funds for the vital services they provide.”

Sharon Kelly, Ward Manager at Warwick Myton Hospice, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Mallory Court for their continued support. Their kind donations of hampers full of goodies over the years have been a source of joy for our hardworking staff, and we truly appreciate their thoughtfulness.

“This year, we need to raise £11 million to continue providing our services free of charge to our patients and their families. Contributions like these vouchers will make a meaningful difference, allowing us to support even more people in Coventry and Warwickshire living with life-limiting illnesses when they need us most, now and in the future.”