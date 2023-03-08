Leamington is the coolest place to live in Warwickshire, according to a new survey

Leamington Spa is the coolest place to live in Warwickshire, according to a new survey.The popular student town - near to the Warwick University campus - was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK's 50 coolest places to live by health and well-being brand Naturecan.

In second place in Warwickshire was Stratford, Rugby was third, Henley-in-Arden was fourth and Lapworth was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

Naturecan polled 5,000 people with panels in each county and monitored likes on Instagram.

Leamington was ranked 38th on the UK top 50 which was headed by Polperro in Cornwall.

Naturecan’s chief executive Andy Duckworth said: “Leamington is the coolest place to live in Warwickshire, narrowly beating Stratford in second place.

“All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK and Warwickshire in particular are such beautiful places, loved by film makers, artists and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.