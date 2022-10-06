Leamington man captured these heartbreaking images as devastating Hurricane Ian hit Florida

A Leamington man has sent these photos in he took of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Cyd Dawe and his mother were staying with his sister in Fort Myers when the devastating hurricane hit a few days ago forcing them to evacuate the city.

Wreckage is strewn around the streets and water and electricity were cut off.

A 9pm curfew has been put in place and the airport is still partially closed.

They have now travelled to St Petersburg where they have checked into an Air BnB for ‘a couple of days of normality’.

Cyd said: “I feel for the people who lost loved ones and their homes.

"The wind was horrendous.

"Bits of trees and buildings were flying around.

“Thank goodness we’re all okay.

