Leamington man who went missing about two weeks ago has been found
Police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal
A Leamington man who went missing about two weeks ago has been found.
Hundreds of people shared Warwickshire Police's appeal this month to find Saeed Malik, who was reported missing on February 7.
Officers said this morning (Tuesday): "We’re really pleased to report Mr. Malik, 52, has been found safe."
"Since he was reported missing on February 7 our Facebook appeals have been shared nearly 700 times and seen almost 180,000 times.
"We really do appreciate all of your help and support."