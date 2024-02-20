Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington man who went missing about two weeks ago has been found.

Hundreds of people shared Warwickshire Police's appeal this month to find Saeed Malik, who was reported missing on February 7.

Officers said this morning (Tuesday): "We’re really pleased to report Mr. Malik, 52, has been found safe."

"Since he was reported missing on February 7 our Facebook appeals have been shared nearly 700 times and seen almost 180,000 times.