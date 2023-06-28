Register
Leamington preschool strikes gold when it comes to helping children with special educational needs and disabilities

A preschool in Leamington has been awarded a gold rating when it comes to helping children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST

Little Stars Christian Preschool, based at Leamington Spa Baptist Church in Chandos Street, applied for the WIncKS award, which recognises and celebrates high quality SEND provision.

And despite this being their first application, staff were delighted to receive a gold award.

In order to receive this award providers must have "demonstrated excellent inclusive practice in supporting children with SEND and their families".

Kat and Sara are so happy to receive the awardKat and Sara are so happy to receive the award
Manager Sara Rouse and deputy manager Kat Watson were invited along to receive the award at a special ceremony.

They said: “We are just thrilled to have our hard work recognised with this award.

"At Little Stars we welcome all children and work to meet every child’s needs.

"We aim to provide an environment in which all children with special educational needs are supported to reach their full potential.”

