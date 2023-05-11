Leamington resident, 82, shares her memories of 1953 Coronation - and what it is like to experience another Coronation

Following the Coronation of King Charles III, Olivia Ogilvie-Stewart has shared some special memories from Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953, with other residents at Culworth House.

Orbit resident Olivia Ogilvie-Stewart holding a newspaper clipping of her at the Warwickshire Coronation Pageant in 1953.

A 82-year-old woman from Leamington has shared her memories as a young girl during of the 1953 Coronation - and what it is like to experience another Coronation.

As a 12-year-old girl, Olivia Ogilvie-Stewart was asked to be part of the Warwickshire Coronation Pageant at Warwick Castle.

Olivia recalls: “I have lived in Warwickshire most of my life and I had been studying ballet since I was two. In 1953, I was selected to perform at the pageant as a lead peacock. We trained for a long time and the Coronation ballet performance took place at the castle every evening for two weeks. I really loved it – I had an amazing costume with peacock feathers!”

Olivia collected memorabilia from the celebrations, including a souvenir programme which cost two shillings and was signed by many important people who attended.

“I remember going to a friend’s house where a lot of us gathered to watch the Queen’s Coronation on the TV, as not many people had one. I thought it was a very stirring occasion. This year, I was with my family and friends at Culworth House, where we watched the King’s Coronation on the big screen in our communal lounge.”

Olivia shared her Coronation memories with other residents at Culworth House - an independent living scheme in Leamington run by Orbit for residents aged 55 and over - at a Coronation party on Monday May 8, to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

“I think we are very lucky to have a royal family,” Olivia added.