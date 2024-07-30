Leamington road reopens after bomb experts carry out controlled explosion on device found in river

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have reopened a Leamington road after bomb experts were called to the town, following the discovery of a potentially explosive device in the river.

The bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion in the past hour, after officers closed Willes Road between Newbold Terrace and Mill Road.

Warwickshire Police said: "Thank you all for your patience.