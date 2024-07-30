Leamington road reopens after bomb experts carry out controlled explosion on device found in river
Police have reopened a Leamington road after bomb experts were called to the town, following the discovery of a potentially explosive device in the river.
The bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion in the past hour, after officers closed Willes Road between Newbold Terrace and Mill Road.
Warwickshire Police said: "Thank you all for your patience.
"The incident has been safely resolved with EOD operatives carrying out a controlled explosion of the device and the road has now re-opened."