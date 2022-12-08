Leamington shoppers treated to amazing show at launch of charitable foundation in memory of popular dancer

Shoppers in Leamington were treated to an amazing dancing and singing show as part of the launch of a new charitable foundation in memory of a popular dancer.

LWAD dancers drawing in the crowd

Passers-by stopped to admire the show as dancers took over an empty unit in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre at the weekend, with the support of CAVA, the Royal Priors team and Crimebeat.

The event was put on to the launch a charitable foundation to recognise the life’s work of Barbara O’Rourke. Barbara dedicated her career to teaching children in Leamington at the Oakley School of Dance.

The event was opened by Hannah Woof, a local singer songwriter, who performed a medley of her own songs and was joined by dancers from Leamington and Warwick Academy Of Dance (LWAD) in an impromptu routine.

The day was filled with dances and workshops choregraphed by Viv Kibble (LWAD) and Leigh-Anne Campbell (Leigh-Anne Campbell's School of Dance in Rugby) and the dancers from both schools creating an enthralling programme of ballet, modern, jazz and 'acro' dancing.

Will Moore, a former pupil of Barbara who went onto train with the Royal Ballet and became the number one soloist with the Ballet Zürich, provided an insight into his career and the life of a ballet dancer.

Will said: “Barbara was the biggest beacon of light you can imagine and a massive inspiration. So positive and encouraging and the reason I went on to do what I did."

Eleanor Brown, who has enjoyed a successful career in the West End, provided a lovely version of 'Somewhere over the Rainbow' in another beautiful tribute.

The event, lasting for five hours, helped to launch the aims of the foundation and raise funds for the work that it intends to do.

Sean O’Rourke, one of the trustees of the charity, said: “Our initial aim is to fund the cost of dance classes for children whose families can’t afford them and to provide an experience of dance for children in schools in more deprived areas".