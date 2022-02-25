Leamington tip evacuated after hand grenade found in skip

Leamington's tip had to be evacuated today (Friday) after a hand grenade was found in one of the skips.

Police were called to deal with the situation the Princes Drive recycling centre this afternoon.

Warwickshire County Council sent an apology email to customers who were delayed or unable to get to the site.

The email read: "A hand grenade was spotted in one of the skips so the site had to be evacuated."

The service is expected to be back to normal at the weekend.