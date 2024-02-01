Liberal Democrats say they are 'ready to change the political landscape' in Kenilworth and Southam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the general election due to take place this year, Jenny Wilkinson, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Kenilworth and Southam, has kicked off her campaign in front of a packed hall of supporters at Barford in Warwickshire. And based on last year’s local election results, the Lib Dems, on 31% of votes cast, have the Conservatives, at only 38%, firmly in their sights.

Jenny Wilkinson is a Midlands-born accountant, whose career has been focused on tackling fraud and corruption. She will bring a wealth of experience to our special bit of South Warwickshire.

She told the audience that the Conservative government is causing so much damage to our country and our communities that they must be replaced. And after huge success in Shropshire, Buckinghamshire and Devon, Jenny outlined how the South Warwickshire constituency is joining the list of Lib Dem targets in the English shires.

Jenny Wilkinson (right) with Lord ‘Dick’ Newby, the Lib Dem leader in the House of Lords (left)

Jenny said: “We are ready to change the political landscape in South Warwickshire. I will be an MP who genuinely cares for, listens to, and stands up for the constituency; who fights for our local health service; who protects our environment and cleans up our rivers; who tackles rising food prices and energy bills; and who ensures we have the infrastructure we need for our growing communities.”

Jenny was supported by Lord ‘Dick’ Newby, Leader of the Lib Dem Group in the House of Lords and currently leading the production of the Party’s General Election manifesto. He praised Jenny for her energy and commitment to help the residents of Kenilworth and Southam overcome the failure of the current Government.

Jenny told her supporters that in Kenilworth and Southam it is a clear choice between the Lib Dems and the Conservatives: “After finishing second in the last General Election, the Lib Dems closed the gap in last year’s local elections, taking control in Stratford District, winning more seats in Warwick District, and then, in December, we secured a stunning win in the Dunsmore by-election. Liberal Democrats are the only serious challengers to the Conservatives.”

