Live celebration of Dark Side of the Moon returns to south Warwickshire

A celebration of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon will be returning to south Warwickshire.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday October 12, the recently re-opened and refurbished The Greig Hall in Alcester is playing host to a live celebration of the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. The concert will feature the classic album performed in its entirety by a seven-piece band, along with a synchronised laser light show and other visuals. A second set of Pink Floyd favourites will be performed after an interval.

The idea for the show originated with Colin Millington, organ scholar at St Mary’s Church in Warwick, wanting to interpret the classic Pink Floyd album on the church’s organ to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its release. This soon expanded to presenting the album with a seven-piece live band, incorporating the church organ, and an accompanying laser light show adding to the spectacle in the dramatic and historic church venue. The first concert, in March this year, was performed to a packed church of over 520 people, with many more being turned away once capacity was reached. A second concert was arranged for June and this again sold out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August, the musicians took the show to an intimate club venue – the Temperance in Leamington - where they played a four-night sold-out residency. And October sees further shows, including this visit to Alcester.

The first performance of the show at St Mary's Church in Warwick in March

The Greig Hall in Alcester re-opened in 2023 as a Community Hub with readily accessible arts, music and entertainment, provided by a wide range of community-focused organisations.