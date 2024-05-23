Local choir sings evensong at St Paul's Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday 20th May, members of a well-known local amateur choir, the Royal Leamington Spa Bach Choir, enjoyed the once-in-a-lifetime experience of singing choral evensong in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Over forty members of the choir took part, conducted by their Musical Director, Lee Dunleavy, and ably supported as ever by Colin Druce on the organ.

The music chosen for the occasion included the Gloucester Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis settings by Herbert Howells.

The choir had worked on some pieces by Howells during lockdown, when they were only able to ‘meet’ on Zoom, so it was good to be able to sing some of his music together in person.

The choir assemble in Sermon Lane before the service

The anthem was Spiritus Sanctus Vivificans, which was specially written for the choir by contemporary composer David Bednall, who was among the congregation at St Paul’s on the day.

Penelope Holroyde, one of the choir members who sang at St Paul’s, describes what it was like to be part of this very special occasion:

“So, off it was to St Paul's where we had the incredibly special opportunity to sing choral evensong. It was a brilliantly sunny day as we gathered for photos on Sermon Lane, where the multitude of tourists were at the same time curious and obliging, before weaving among the many tour groups to the song school in the crypt for a rehearsal and the receipt of myriad instructions from the very friendly verger.

“Like a lot of people, I've visited St Paul's, but nothing could quite prepare me for the magnitude and majesty of the building, and the task of delivering evensong began to weigh when I took my place in the choir stalls. We had been well prepared by Lee as ever, but the nerves were certainly starting to prick this chorister when who should arrive but David Bednall, the composer of our anthem, cue more nerves! A quick break after rehearsal before assembling in the Dean's aisle to process in for the service to a congregation of around 700 people (verger's estimate).

“All my nerves were laid to rest when I heard the reverberation of our first response around this magnificent building. We owe a huge debt of thanks to Lee for his thoughtful and careful preparation of the choir, always delivered with patience and kindness, and the same to Colin for his brilliant playing. I will never forget the surround-sound echo of his final chord of the anthem, which perhaps echoed a little of the triumph I felt in my heart. It was all so worth it and I will cherish this memory.”