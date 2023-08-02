Local housebuilder encourages Warwick youngsters to ‘please play here’

A housebuilder in Warwick is launching a special initiative encouraging children to play outside more.

Redrow Midlands is offering free play packs at Midsummer Meadow, on Europa Way, for a limited time during the summer holidays.

The packs, which are designed to inspire youngsters to play more and encourage residents to connect with each other, contain classic childhood games including a frisbee, chalk and a yoyo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, added: “We’re thrilled to be offering these fun-filled packs at Midsummer Meadow.

Redrow Midlands is encouraging youngsters to 'please play here'

“Here at Redrow Midlands all of our developments are thoughtfully designed to be as play-friendly as possible, with wider streets and cul-de-sacs – and Midsummer Meadow is no exception.

“We’re proud to be setting the standard for other developers in prioritising children’s need for outdoor play and look forward to welcoming playmakers of all ages to pick up their packs – with limited numbers available, we’d encourage anyone interested to be quick to avoid disappointment!”

Placemaking and the concept of play is a key priority at all Redrow developments, with designated open spaces, play-on-the-way spaces and multi-functional green corridors to encourage resident interaction and promote a better way to live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more about Redrow’s approach to Playmaking and the events coming up near you please visit: redrow.co.uk/developments/midsummer-meadow-warwick

Surrounded by open farmland, woodland and waterways, Midsummer Meadow offers a mix of bespoke one and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two, three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection, designed to suit a wide range of families.